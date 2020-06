Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage area for food prepping. Entertaining will certainly not be a problem in this haven. The bedrooms have carpet and the Master suite has his/her sinks, plenty of windows and ample closet space. The attached garage will help protect your vehicle from the daily elements. Please contact me today for a virtual tour, as well as self tour of this property. Serious inquires only please. There are income/credit requirements to qualify for this property.