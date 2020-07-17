All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 802 West Longleaf Drive 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, AL
/
802 West Longleaf Drive 102
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

802 West Longleaf Drive 102

802 West Longleaf Drive · (334) 209-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

802 West Longleaf Drive, Lee County, AL 36832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
802 West Longleaf Drive 102 Available 08/10/20 Four Bedroom Four Bathroom In Eagles Landing This Fall! - Your very own house! This four-bedroom, four-bath unit is very close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. Tiger transit picks up at the end of the street. The property is only two miles from Auburn's campus and less than one mile to I85. All of the rooms are equipped with ceiling fans and light fixtures. The kitchen has an open concept with an island that leads into the living room and includes tons of cabinet space. Washer and dryer can be neatly tucked away in their own room. The living room area is spacious and is ideal for entertaining.

These photos are generic of the layout of the unit.

To schedule a showing, contact our office at 334-826-7777 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 have any available units?
802 West Longleaf Drive 102 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 currently offering any rent specials?
802 West Longleaf Drive 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 pet-friendly?
No, 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 offer parking?
No, 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 does not offer parking.
Does 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 have a pool?
No, 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 does not have a pool.
Does 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 have accessible units?
No, 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 West Longleaf Drive 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 802 West Longleaf Drive 102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GANewnan, GAAuburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
Prattville, ALLaGrange, GAPhenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Opelika, ALMillbrook, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryAuburn University
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity