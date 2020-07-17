Amenities

802 West Longleaf Drive 102 Available 08/10/20 Four Bedroom Four Bathroom In Eagles Landing This Fall! - Your very own house! This four-bedroom, four-bath unit is very close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. Tiger transit picks up at the end of the street. The property is only two miles from Auburn's campus and less than one mile to I85. All of the rooms are equipped with ceiling fans and light fixtures. The kitchen has an open concept with an island that leads into the living room and includes tons of cabinet space. Washer and dryer can be neatly tucked away in their own room. The living room area is spacious and is ideal for entertaining.



These photos are generic of the layout of the unit.



To schedule a showing, contact our office at 334-826-7777 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



