/
/
russell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
137 Apartments for rent in Russell County, AL📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
16 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
21 SWORD STREET
21 Sword St, Russell County, AL
Studio
$1,700
4248 sqft
5BR/3BA Home, 4248 sqft home features a huge kitchen w stainless appliances, double oven, work station, brkf bar and brkf area. Open to greatroom w/ FP, formal dining room w/ special ceilings, formal living room, master bedroom w/ siting area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
724 PINE HILL CT
724 Pine Hill Ct, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$849
1180 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one!
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 CLayton CT
2 Clayton Ct, Russell County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1984 sqft
Available 07/27/20 Spacious single family home near Ft Benning - Property Id: 324498 Single family home with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The home is in a very quite neighborhood very close to Ft. Benning. Huge backyard and a two car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
809 13th Ct A
809 13th Ct, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$837
$804 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309596 809 13TH CT Phenix City AL 36867 2 beds 2 baths 1105 sq ft Lot size 7405 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 Industrial Dr
1600 Industrial Dr, Phenix City, AL
Studio
$2,295
9800 sqft
Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Landings Dr
14 Landings Dr, Russell County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
3078 sqft
SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY!!!!! AS GOOD AS IT GETS! Fantastic 5 BR 3 BA family home with over 3000 SF, 2 Huge living areas, Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful breakfast room, Top of the Line Appliances to include Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Brentwood Dr
50 Brentwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1542 sqft
Living room w/fireplace, dining area, full kitchen, electric stove, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, laundry room, 2 car garage, central h/a, patio & burglar alarm. Caged animals only - No Dogs or Cats allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
608 16th Ave S
608 16th Ave S, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1283 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA. Living room, dining area, full kitchen with breakfast room, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with W/D connections. Central H/A. Patio. Termite contract. NO HAP
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2405 21st Ave
2405 21st Ave, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1387 sqft
Great location in central Phenix City wtih a great room, dining area, full eat-in kitchen w/ electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, w/d connection, fully carpeted, master bedroom features double walk-in closets,
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 Ingersoll Dr
1305 Ingersoll Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1305 Ingersoll Dr in Phenix City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1104 10th Ave
1104 10th Ave, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$535
1248 sqft
Great room. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove. Refrigerator is needed. W/D connection. Central gas heat and central air. Partial fencing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
705 Pine Hill Ct
705 Pine Hill Ct, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
living room/dining room combo, full kitchen, central heat/air, electric water heater, outside storage room,
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1507 21st St
1507 21st St, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1180 sqft
Living room, Kitchen, Laundry room w/washer and dryer connections, Central H/A.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Moss Oak Dr
28 Moss Oak Dr, Russell County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3574 sqft
28 Moss Oak Dr Available 06/01/20 5BR/3BA, 3574 sqft. - 5 bedroom, 3 bath, HUGE, split level home..even the fenced in backyard is HUGE!! Downstairs guest suite and 4 very large rooms upstairs with high vaulted ceilings and walk in closets...
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1205 23rd Court
1205 23rd Ct, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Phenix City Cutie...Available NOW - 3-bedroom 1-1/2 baths located on a quiet cul-de-sac! Rent is $850.00 per Month with an $850.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11 Justice Dr
11 Justice Dr, Russell County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2129 sqft
Welcome To Patriots Point! - This outstanding home located in Patriots Point is offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with 2,129 square feet.
Results within 1 mile of Russell County
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$785
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
438 1ST AVENUE
438 1st Avenue, Columbus, GA
Studio
$2,250
1338 sqft
Great downtown home for Lieutenants coming to Ft Benning for a shorter period of time! Lease can be adjusted from short term to longer term if needed.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4310 3rd Avenue
4310 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$893
1384 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1384 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, microwave, dishwasher, wood flooring, washer/dryer hookups, and central air.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
717 Broadway 7
717 Broadway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Unit 7 Available 08/04/20 1 Bedroom Apartment In The Battle House! - Property Id: 313593 This historic home in the heart of Uptown has a 1 bedroom apartment for rent! It's within walking distance to all shops, restaurants, the river walk, CSU and
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
183 Lee Road 2111
183 Lee Road 2111, Lee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$915
1302 sqft
Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, kitchen, electric stove, microwave, fridge w/ ice maker, central h/a, patio, fenced yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Springwood Dr
13 Springwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
3148 sqft
Less than 2 years old this custom home has many upgrades. Hardwood in Foyer & Dining Room, Granite Countertops & Tile Floors in kitchen and baths. Master Suite w/tray ceiling & sitting area. MANCAVE could be 6TH BEDROOM.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Russell County area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Columbus State University, and LaGrange College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Montgomery, Columbus, Auburn, LaGrange, and Phenix City have apartments for rent.