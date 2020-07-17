All apartments in Jefferson County
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

2501 Oak Leaf Drive

2501 Oak Leaf Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances. The back porch overlooks a lush backyard, where you will love to spend your summer days!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive have any available units?
2501 Oak Leaf Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive have?
Some of 2501 Oak Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Oak Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Oak Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Oak Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Oak Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 Oak Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Oak Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Oak Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Oak Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Oak Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Oak Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Oak Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
