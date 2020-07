Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog park internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Nestled in the stunning Ross Bridge neighborhood, Ashby at Ross Bridge is the ideal community for those seeking retreat from the hustle and bustle of downtown Birmingham. You will adore the miles of nature trails and proximity to Red Mountain Park, as well as playing a round of golf at Robert Trent Jones Trail Golf Course. Our convenient location in Hoover is perfect for commuters heading to UAB, Regions, Mercedes, and Southern Company. Whether you’re grilling out with neighbors, lounging in our saltwater pool or catching a quick workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, you’ll enjoy the luxury, lifestyle and all the charm of Ashby at Ross Bridge.