Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1709 Molly Drive

1709 Molly Drive · (205) 433-0170
Location

1709 Molly Drive, Jefferson County, AL 35235

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,285

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is a true beauty. It features new flooring, paint and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is the to die for and offers lots are cabinet space, a built in microwave and beautiful counter tops. This home will go fast.

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Molly Drive have any available units?
1709 Molly Drive has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1709 Molly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Molly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Molly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Molly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Molly Drive offer parking?
No, 1709 Molly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Molly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Molly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Molly Drive have a pool?
No, 1709 Molly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Molly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1709 Molly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Molly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Molly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Molly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Molly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
