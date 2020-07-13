/
pet friendly apartments
84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chelsea, AL
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
149 Windstone Pkwy
149 Windstone Parkway, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Great family home with a large yard. Centrally located to Chelsea schools. Nice quiet subdivision. 4 miles to hwy 280, 12 miles to I-65. Basement can be used as the 4th bedroom has a full bath in the living space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
537 Polo Way
537 Polo Way, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
Spacious Town Home in Chelsea! Available to View NOW! $1400 GIFT CARD OR 1 MONTH FREE! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Town Home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
441 Polo Trace
441 Polo Trace, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
441 Polo Trace Available 08/15/20 Town Home with Garage for Rent in Chelsea...COMING SOON!!! - Beautiful brick town home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
605 Foothills Trace
605 Foothills Trace, Chelsea, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1998 sqft
605 Foothills Trace Available 07/17/20 605 Foothills Trace (Chelsea) - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Chelsea's Foothill Point subdivision. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1306 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$706
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$870
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
40 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
21 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$940
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
16 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
41 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
467 Meadow Croft Drive
467 Meadow Croft Dr, Meadowbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
467 Meadow Croft Drive Available 08/03/20 Home for rent in Meadowbrook!!! COMING SOON! - Immaculate 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome for rent in a highly sought-after Meadowbrook neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1125 Berwick Road
1125 Berwick Road, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1800 sqft
1125 Berwick Road Available 07/27/20 Home for Rent in Greystone Ridge..HWY 280...Coming Soon!!!! - Photos coming soon. Location, location, location. One level living with this 4 sided brick home in Greystone ridge with a private wooded backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Katy Circle
143 Kathy Circle, Meadowbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2572 sqft
143 Katy Circle - Welcome Home to 143 Katy Circle! This lovely home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a formal living and dining room, a family room, and many more great features.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Barristers Court
209 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
Beautiful Loft Style Townhome For Rent off Highway 280 - DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Available to view! Two bedroom two & a half bath loft located in one of Birmingham's most desirable neighborhoods, the Lofts of Edenton! Convenient to shopping and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
568 Highland Park Circle
568 Highland Park Circle, Highland Lakes, AL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
568 Highland Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Highland Lakes! - Stunning 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home for rent in the beautiful gated community of Highland Lakes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Corporate Ridge Drive
600 Corporate Ridge Road, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Birmingham-Hoover, AL - Property Id: 280948 Guests choose Candlewood Suites® Birmingham-Hoover hotel, near downtown Birmingham, because we offer a home away from home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 Inverness Cove Way
1040 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1040 Inverness Cove Way Available 08/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Hoover, AL - Available to see with 48 hr notice!!! - Most popular floor plan in the neighborhood! His and her closets, dining area, more! **Pets case by case and only small dogs
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1928 Stone Brook Lane
1928 Stone Brook Lane, Brook Highland, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2302 sqft
1928 Stone Brook Lane Available 07/15/20 1928 Stone Brook Lane - Welcome Home is 1928 Stone Brook Lane! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is sure to please.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1069 Inverness Cove Way
1069 Inverness Cove Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2035 sqft
1069 Inverness Cove Way Available 07/17/20 1069 Inverness Cove Way - Very popular Inverness Cove townhome coming soon. Showings start July 7th.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1020 LINKSIDE DR
1020 Linkside Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Golf Course Lot. 3 Bedroom 3 bath with large master suite. Two Bedrooms on the main level. The second level is an open floor plan that could be a huge game room or a bedroom for two. Upstairs has a full bath and wet bar. Large eat in kitchen.
