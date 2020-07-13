/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Montevallo, AL
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
124 Patriot Point Drive
124 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - First Months Rent will only be $99 when you pay deposit and sign lease by June 30th!! (credit restrictions apply) Take advantage of leasing this beautiful, newly constructed home with all the modern features! This home is two
Results within 5 miles of Montevallo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
13 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
221 Union Station Drive
221 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1628 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1139 Thompson Road
1139 Thompson Road, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1662 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
208 Creekstone Trail
208 Creekstone Trail, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
Home for rent in Calera - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Stone Creek subdivision of Calera.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
532 Castlebury Lane
532 Castlebury Ln, Calera, AL
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath with open floor plan - Welcome home to Calera Commons! This charming 2 bed, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a large bar making the kitchen, den and dining area open and inviting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home in Calera...COMING SOON!! Call Today to be added to the Waiting List! - Call today to be added to the waiting list to view this home! (205-824-5008) Our Leasing Team will call you when the home is available for showings and move in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,410
Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
560 Union Station Place
560 Union Station Place, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
560 Union Station Place Available 07/21/20 Home for rent in Calera!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Addison Drive
270 Addison Drive, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
Home For Rent In Calera! Available to View!! - *Note - 15 month lease minimum Look and lease this brand new home in Calera! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, faux wood floors throughout the main level, open kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28 Magnolia Way
28 Magnolia Way, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1479 sqft
This amazing home is a MUST SEE!! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath house is newly remodeled; complete with new flooring, tile, fixtures, paint and many more features! Call us today to schedule your appointment at 205-410-8785
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
968 McAllister Drive
968 Mcallister Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
968 McAllister Drive (Calera) - You will love this 3BR/2BA patio home in Calera's Savannah Pointe community. Super cute house with a large eat-in kitchen, terrific backyard and covered patio.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
209 Dolphin Circle
209 Dolphin Circle, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
1 level, 3 bedroom home with HUGE yard in Alabaster! - Welcome home!This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located just off Thompson Road very close to the elementary, middle and high schools.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
326 Bedford Circle
326 Bedford Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house completely updated on the inside - This three bedroom two bath house has been completely updated on the inside.
Results within 10 miles of Montevallo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
161 Old Ivy Road
161 Old Ivy Road, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1412 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4728 South Shades Crest Road
4728 South Shades Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1508 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
335 Ivy Hills Circle
335 Ivy Hills Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
753 3rd St NE
753 3rd Street Northeast, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1595 sqft
753 3rd St NE Available 07/19/20 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome! - Spacious townhome located right behind Shelby Baptist Hospital! The kitchen is large and has tons of cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Hidden Creek Parkway
108 Hidden Creek Parkway, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
108 Hidden Creek Parkway Available 07/15/20 Home for rent in Pelham - This is a single family home located in the Hidden Creek neighborhood of Pelham, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large family room with fireplace and natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
780 The Heights Lane
780 The Heights Ln, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - This warm an inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functioning floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Ivy Hills Circle
228 Ivy Hills Circle, Calera, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
228 Ivy Hills Circle Available 09/04/20 Incredible Home For Rent in Calera...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Home for Rent in Calera! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms/2 Baths and 2 car garage.
