pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
144 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairfield, AL
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
227 Ridgewood Avenue
227 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$998
1354 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6637 Tensaw Ct
6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1173 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
1412 44th Street Ensley
1412 44th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1637 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4801 MAIN ST
4801 Main Street, Brighton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1625 sqft
*** On security system Realtor Showings Only For questions call 1-866-325-8716*** Move-in ready 3BR 2BA brick ranch with an enclosed porch features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring! Fall in love with the bright eat-in kitchen with
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Ensley
3501 Avenue D
3501 Avenue D Alley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1480 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
1 of 28
Last updated March 9 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
1403 43rd Street Ensley
1403 43rd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1566 sqft
Come fall in love with this fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
5309 Court I
5309 Avenue I, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5309 Court I - Welcome Home to 5309 Court I! This great 2BR/1BA home has a fresh modern paint job, new carpet, kitchen with ample counter space, beautiful flooring, covered front porch, and yard space for backyard BBQ`s.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
60 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Smithfield Estates
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
904 sqft
Welcome to the Park at Forestdale - a charming collection of five distinct communities offering a variety of distinct floor plans and locations. Studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Sand Ridge
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
922 Chinchona Drive
922 Chinchona Drive, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1656 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, and the kitchen. The bathrooms have tile flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
921 Keystone Circle
921 Keystone Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom/ 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2835 Novel Drive
2835 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,079
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Ridge
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1017 Avenue G
1017 Avenue G, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1274 sqft
This property located in Bessemer has 3 beds, 2 bath. Newly renovated Granite Counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A Garage, a Sunroom and an extra den! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Smithfield Estates
929 Chichester Dr
929 Chichester Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2116 sqft
***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your
