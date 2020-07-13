/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
197 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Elevation Homewood
1301 Lakeshore Pl, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with an upgraded clubhouse, concierge service and pool. On-site management. Recently renovated with modern appliances and on-site laundry area. Residents lounge area and new fitness center available.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
West Homewood
Abbey at Regent's Walk
726 Raleigh Court, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1560 sqft
Modern apartments with a variety of floor plans, wood-style flooring and built-in cabinets. Located close to excellent schools, Homewood Park, University of Alabama and plenty of walking and hiking trails.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
601 Forrest Dr
601 Forrest Dr, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1364 sqft
601 Forrest Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA house on culdesac in Homewood - This nice house in the Edgewood area of Homewood has gleaming hardwood floors, natural light and on a cul-de-sac. Enter the home into the main living space.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
207 WOODLAND VILLAGE
207 Woodland Vlg, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Location! Location! Location! Great opportunity to rent a condo in the highly sought after area of Homewood. Conveniently located to Samford, UAB,downtown and the award winning Homewood school district. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
60 Units Available
Industrial Center
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$836
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
20 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
39 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
25 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$768
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
257 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glen Iris
Mountainside Apartments
101 Penthouse Drive, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$608
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
940 sqft
City views galore from private patios and balconies, while the smoke-free units also feature fireplaces and w/d hookups. Community features include a pool, e-payments and pet-friendly units. Near University of Alabama and I-65.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
6 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1341 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Five Points South
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sand Ridge
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$904
600 sqft
We have a great 1 bedroom, 1 bath available for immediate move in at Sycamore Manor that is an incredible location! 728 sq ft with all the historic charm of the area.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
81 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1306 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
32 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
