15 Apartments for rent in Hoover, AL with move-in specials
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 43
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 24
Hoover's claim to fame is that it is filled with nouveau riche neighborhoods, has a giant shopping mall called the Riverchase Galleria (recently remodeled to make it even glitzier), and boasts (yes, you got it) a gorgeous public golf course called Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. The course is one of many that comprise Alabama's championship golf courses cumulatively known as the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
Life in Hoover is mostly about shopping and living outside of Birmingham, which is only 9 miles away. In fact, it could be said that the Hoover people know and love today exists because of Birmingham. Families looking for a better place to raise children did what families were doing across the nation in the 1960s they fled the big cities to create suburban areas where they could plant their gardens and raise 2.3 kids. In 1967, Hoover incorporated as a peaceful town and then proceeded to grow over the next decades into a city full of ritzy neighborhoods. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hoover apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Hoover apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.