/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:41 AM
214 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mountain Brook, AL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
39 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
213 E Green
213 E Green, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$995
828 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom condo ideally located right off of Hwy 280 and within minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Enjoy the ceramic tile throughout, the private patio area, 1 stall carport, and neighborhood pool.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Brook
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
19 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:11pm
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
33 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
15 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$911
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1416 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
257 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
3 Units Available
Highland Park
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 02:39pm
10 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Five Points South
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Forest Park
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Highland Park
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue #A9, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1050 sqft
The Highlands Apartment Communities are known for taking historic charm and adding luxury and modern convenience into apartment homes. We manage 9 separate locations that span across Highland Park, Southside and the Lakeview Historic district.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$904
600 sqft
We have a great 1 bedroom, 1 bath available for immediate move in at Sycamore Manor that is an incredible location! 728 sq ft with all the historic charm of the area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, new stove and microwave. Huge backyard and private deck. Eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! AVAILABLE NOW!! 3D Virtual Tour Available!! - ?? Click the link below to view in 3D!! ?? https://www.zillow.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2202 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
Similar Pages
Mountain Brook 1 BedroomsMountain Brook 2 BedroomsMountain Brook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMountain Brook 3 BedroomsMountain Brook Accessible Apartments
Mountain Brook Apartments with BalconyMountain Brook Apartments with GarageMountain Brook Apartments with GymMountain Brook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMountain Brook Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, AL