pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:25 AM
98 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, AL
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
321 2nd Avenue South
321 2nd Ave, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1377 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
420 4th Ave
420 4th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1192 sqft
COMING SOON to the market in Pleasant Grove! This 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom property is a quaint gem! Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen with granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. Spacious living area and HUGE rooms with brand new carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Grove
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
633 McShan Dr Hueytown AL 35023
633 Mcshan Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has a carport. The house has wood and tile flooring all throughout. The kitchen has very nice cabinet space, tile flooring, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
223 1st Ave
223 1st Avenue, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
952 sqft
Check out this wonderful home located in Mulga with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated granite counter tops, luxury flooring and a covered porch!!Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7441 Canada Ave
7441 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
5 Bedrooms
$975
1736 sqft
Check out this "Property Coming Soon" located in Birmingham! With 5 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout! A covered porch, a flat lot and a Sunroom! Call us now at 205-410-8785!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sherman Heights
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Harlem Avenue
517 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1221 sqft
This is a home you do not want to miss, with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms it has a huge den, great patio for large gatherings, and a garage... This home meets every need AND your wants! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2879 Woodruff Mill Road
2879 Woodruff Mill Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
2300 sqft
This split-level home has been waiting for you! Upstairs is the living room and kitchen with new flooring and open space! There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2835 Novel Drive
2835 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,079
1328 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
208 Forest Ave
208 Forest Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, carport, fully fenced yard and a sunroom!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
227 Ridgewood Avenue
227 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$998
1354 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Belview Heights
1412 44th Street Ensley
1412 44th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1637 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
211 Lakeshore Cir
211 Lakeshore Circle, Mulga, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1037 sqft
ADORABLE!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Adamsville has been newly renovated with all the updates you're looking for! Beautiful granite, new flooring, updated hardware and more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1133 Skyline Dr
1133 Skyline Drive, Forestdale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1020 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area is a perfect place for you to call home! This adorable home is newly remodeled with TONS of upgrades! Spacious rooms, large kitchen, carport, storage building and so much more! Call for your
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
3007 20th St N
3007 20th Street North, Hueytown, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
940 sqft
This is a great house for you! Cute inside and out, it features 2 nice sized bedrooms and a bath in between for easy access from each bedroom. The kitchen has been recently updated. Gas heat and gas water heater.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wylam
313 Memphis St
313 Memphis Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1050 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5745898)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4801 MAIN ST
4801 Main Street, Brighton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1625 sqft
*** On security system Realtor Showings Only For questions call 1-866-325-8716*** Move-in ready 3BR 2BA brick ranch with an enclosed porch features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring! Fall in love with the bright eat-in kitchen with
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1360 Heflin Ave W
1360 Heflin Avenue West, Forestdale, AL
6 Bedrooms
$1,120
2000 sqft
Coming Soon!! Newly renovated property located in Birmingham! It has 6 beds, 2.5 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, storage building, a covered porch, FULLY Fenced yard and a flat lot! Call us at 205-410-8785!
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
510 Selma Road
510 Selma Road, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1224 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
