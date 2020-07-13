/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM
118 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Helena, AL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2905 Dublin Drive
2905 Dublin Drive North, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1224 sqft
2905 Dublin Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in Helena! Corner lot with large yard and fence back yard. Laminate hardwoods in den, kitchen and formal dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
253 Bentmoor Lane
253 Bentmoor Lane, Helena, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
Home in Helena, AL For Rent!!! Coming Soon! - Fabulous Home in Old Cahaba Subdivision in Helena! Choose your lease term from the 2 options below: $1,610.00/month for a 2 year lease agreement OR $1,660.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
520 Baronne St.
520 Baronne Street, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1677 sqft
520 Baronne St. Available 08/07/20 520 Baronne St (Helena) - Terrific 3 BR/2 BA in Helena's popular Jackson Square subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4014 Virginia Lane
4014 Virginia Lane, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
4014 Virginia Lane Available 08/06/20 Wonderful Home For Rent in Helena, AL!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! REDUCED RENT SPECIAL!! - 3 bedroom, one level rental townhome with large Master Suite! Located in Helena, Alabama.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
686 Old Cahaba Drive
686 Old Cahaba Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1618 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
106 Frances Lane
106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View NOW!!!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
116 Squire Drive
116 Squire Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND...
Results within 1 mile of Helena
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
4728 South Shades Crest Road
4728 South Shades Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1508 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
521 Walker RD
521 Walker Road, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1326 sqft
Cute Pelham Garden Home - Property Id: 302240 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302240 Property Id 302240 (RLNE5901544)
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
549 Overhill Road
549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,749
2420 sqft
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
Results within 5 miles of Helena
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,097
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$918
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$884
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,001
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:33am
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
