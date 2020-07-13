/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tarrant, AL
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4401 41st Place North
4401 41st Place North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1532 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
428 Central Ave
428 Central Avenue, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1008 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Fultondale will not last long!! Large front yard, plenty of parking, dog kennel and detached entertainment porch are just a few of the extras this home has.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Inglenook
4529 40th Pl N
4529 40th Pl N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
774 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 bedrooms 1 bath all-electric home. Located in the Inglenook community of Birmingham. This house offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area and bedrooms.
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Brummitt Heights
1988 Pine Street
1988 Pine Street, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1888 sqft
Welcome home!!! This home features a great kitchen, fresh paint, and a nice outdoor space! This home has great bedrooms sizes and great closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Tarrant
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
15 Units Available
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
9 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$739
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
257 Units Available
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Highland Park
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 02:39pm
10 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
3 Units Available
Five Points South
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1142 sqft
Flats on 4th is redefining boutique urban apartment living in downtown Birmingham, Alabama.
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
20 Units Available
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Forest Park
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Forest Park
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Highland Park
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue #A9, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1050 sqft
The Highlands Apartment Communities are known for taking historic charm and adding luxury and modern convenience into apartment homes. We manage 9 separate locations that span across Highland Park, Southside and the Lakeview Historic district.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
245 52nd Street North
245 52nd Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$899
1587 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
630 26th Avenue Northwest
630 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1606 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
