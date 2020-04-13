All apartments in Hoover
Find more places like 801 Byron Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoover, AL
/
801 Byron Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

801 Byron Way

801 Byron Way · (205) 538-0462 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

801 Byron Way, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Byron Way · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
801 Byron Way (Hoover) - This beautiful stone and brick tudor is perfectly situated on a spacious corner lot in the Jackson Place Subdivision. The main level offers an open floorplan, hardwood floors, crown molding, unique lighting, family room with stone fireplace, office, spacious laundry area, and formal dining room. The kitchen features stainless appliances, large island and ample cabinet space. The main level master offers a walk-in closet, and a large master bath with garden tub and glass and tile shower. Upstairs you'll find a bonus room, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath, and an additional bedroom with private bath. This home also boasts a 2 car garage and large, fenced backyard. This family home will NOT last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Byron Way have any available units?
801 Byron Way has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Byron Way have?
Some of 801 Byron Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Byron Way currently offering any rent specials?
801 Byron Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Byron Way pet-friendly?
No, 801 Byron Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoover.
Does 801 Byron Way offer parking?
Yes, 801 Byron Way does offer parking.
Does 801 Byron Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Byron Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Byron Way have a pool?
No, 801 Byron Way does not have a pool.
Does 801 Byron Way have accessible units?
No, 801 Byron Way does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Byron Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Byron Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Byron Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Byron Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 801 Byron Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle
Hoover, AL 35226
The Park at Wellington
861 Tyler Cir
Hoover, AL 35226
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive
Hoover, AL 35216
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir
Hoover, AL 35244
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway
Hoover, AL 35244
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr
Hoover, AL 35216
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr
Hoover, AL 35244

Similar Pages

Hoover 1 BedroomsHoover 2 Bedrooms
Hoover Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoover Pet Friendly Places
Hoover Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity