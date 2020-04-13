Amenities

801 Byron Way (Hoover) - This beautiful stone and brick tudor is perfectly situated on a spacious corner lot in the Jackson Place Subdivision. The main level offers an open floorplan, hardwood floors, crown molding, unique lighting, family room with stone fireplace, office, spacious laundry area, and formal dining room. The kitchen features stainless appliances, large island and ample cabinet space. The main level master offers a walk-in closet, and a large master bath with garden tub and glass and tile shower. Upstairs you'll find a bonus room, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath, and an additional bedroom with private bath. This home also boasts a 2 car garage and large, fenced backyard. This family home will NOT last long!



No Pets Allowed



