Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way!

A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms. The master suite features a bay window and is located on the main level. This beautiful home is located in the coveted Hoover school system. The home also has multiple areas for storage in the attic. Convenient to shopping, entertainment, schools and interstates. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



