Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

597 Whitestone Way

597 White Stone Way · (205) 509-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

597 White Stone Way, Hoover, AL 35226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 597 Whitestone Way · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way!
A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms. The master suite features a bay window and is located on the main level. This beautiful home is located in the coveted Hoover school system. The home also has multiple areas for storage in the attic. Convenient to shopping, entertainment, schools and interstates. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

(RLNE3067950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Whitestone Way have any available units?
597 Whitestone Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 597 Whitestone Way have?
Some of 597 Whitestone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Whitestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
597 Whitestone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Whitestone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 Whitestone Way is pet friendly.
Does 597 Whitestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 597 Whitestone Way does offer parking.
Does 597 Whitestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 Whitestone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Whitestone Way have a pool?
No, 597 Whitestone Way does not have a pool.
Does 597 Whitestone Way have accessible units?
No, 597 Whitestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Whitestone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 Whitestone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 597 Whitestone Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 597 Whitestone Way has units with air conditioning.
