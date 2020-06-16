All apartments in Hoover
4525 Lake Valley Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4525 Lake Valley Drive

4525 Lake Valley Drive · (205) 509-0484
Location

4525 Lake Valley Drive, Hoover, AL 35244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4525 Lake Valley Drive · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 4525 Lake Valley Drive!
This 3bedroom/2bath home is located just off Valleydale Road in Hoover. It boasts 1 level living in a home that is centrally located and convenient to the interstate, shopping and dining. The master bedroom suite has a jetted tub with separate shower, a skylight window, and tons of space. There is a gas log fireplace in the great room that is laid out perfect for entertaining. PRICE INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE! Come get a hold of this one before it is gone. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

*Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Alabama*

(RLNE2477695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

