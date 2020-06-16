Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 4525 Lake Valley Drive!

This 3bedroom/2bath home is located just off Valleydale Road in Hoover. It boasts 1 level living in a home that is centrally located and convenient to the interstate, shopping and dining. The master bedroom suite has a jetted tub with separate shower, a skylight window, and tons of space. There is a gas log fireplace in the great room that is laid out perfect for entertaining. PRICE INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE! Come get a hold of this one before it is gone. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



*Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Alabama*



(RLNE2477695)