818 Azalea Trace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly dog park fireplace

Spacious Home with Unique Floor Plan! - Unique and spacious design with two masters one of which has fireplace. Bonus Sun room. Large kitchen area. Large closets. Porch and two patio areas at the back. Home sits on double lot on the corner. Fenced area near the back of the home which could be used as a dog run. **The third bedroom does not have a closet but does have it's own bathroom**



Directions: From Hwy 59 go East on Azalea. Turn right into subdivision onto Azalea Trace Dr. Home is last on the right.



**Minimum lease term is 12 months..This is a NON smoking home..No more than 2 pets, 35 lbs and under, are negotiable with a $500 pet deposit..Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.



BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:

-Copy of driver’s license or Sheriff’s picture ID

-Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed

-If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income

-Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application

-Application fee(s) – $40.00 per applicant



Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.

These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com. You can pay your application fee online under the "Tenant Resources" tab



**Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.

Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.**



