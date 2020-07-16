All apartments in Foley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

818 Azalea Trace Drive

818 Azalea Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 Azalea Trace Drive, Foley, AL 36535

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Spacious Home with Unique Floor Plan! - Unique and spacious design with two masters one of which has fireplace. Bonus Sun room. Large kitchen area. Large closets. Porch and two patio areas at the back. Home sits on double lot on the corner. Fenced area near the back of the home which could be used as a dog run. **The third bedroom does not have a closet but does have it's own bathroom**

Directions: From Hwy 59 go East on Azalea. Turn right into subdivision onto Azalea Trace Dr. Home is last on the right.

**Minimum lease term is 12 months..This is a NON smoking home..No more than 2 pets, 35 lbs and under, are negotiable with a $500 pet deposit..Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.

BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:
-Copy of driver’s license or Sheriff’s picture ID
-Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed
-If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income
-Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application
-Application fee(s) – $40.00 per applicant

Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.
These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com. You can pay your application fee online under the "Tenant Resources" tab

**Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.
Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.**

(RLNE3194508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Azalea Trace Drive have any available units?
818 Azalea Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Foley, AL.
What amenities does 818 Azalea Trace Drive have?
Some of 818 Azalea Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Azalea Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Azalea Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Azalea Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Azalea Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 818 Azalea Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 818 Azalea Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 818 Azalea Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Azalea Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Azalea Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Azalea Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Azalea Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Azalea Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Azalea Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Azalea Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Azalea Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Azalea Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
