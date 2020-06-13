Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:36 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL

Last updated June 11 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr, Crestview, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
150 sqft
Resort-style living. Community pool and clubhouse. Tenants have access to private dog park. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Air conditioning. Easy access to I-10.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
379 Crooked Pine Trail
379 Crooked Pine Trail, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1356 sqft
379 Crooked Pine Trail Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home With Easy Access To Bases, Beaches, & Shopping. Pet Friendly With Fenced Back Yard. - Available NOW and Move In Ready.......3/2.5 Town home with easy access to bases, beaches, & shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
552 Brock Ave
552 Brock Ave, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1175 sqft
DUPLEX - CHECK OUT THIS DUPLEX, UNIT IS APPROX. 1,175 SQFT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS, WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM AND A KITCHENETTE. UNIT HAS A UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Peoria Blvd
310 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2005 sqft
South of I-10! - Great location south of I-10 off of Antioch Road. This 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Widgeon Way
737 Widgeon Way, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2418 sqft
737 Widgeon Way Available 07/01/20 Like-New Home in Redstone Commons of South Crestview - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers multiple bonus spaces, a 2 car garage and privacy-fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
312 Peoria Boulevard
312 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1455 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in storage. Bathroom has a garden tub, double vanity and separate shower.Kitchen with eat in area and plenty of cabinets and a pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
117 Mill Pond Cove
117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
143 Steeplechase Drive
143 Steeplechase Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2536 sqft
4 Bedroom Home! Call today to view this lovely 4BR/2BA home with large family room, open kitchen, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, formal dining, den/office, split bedroom plan with master bedroom, master bath w/ his and her closets, double vanity,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
602 Northview Drive
602 Northview Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1964 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 602 Northview Drive in Crestview. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1211 Walter Avenue
1211 Walter Avenue, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1448 sqft
Nice move in ready town home centrally located in Crestview. Covered front entrance. Newly painted interior! Roof, water heater, refrigerator & dishwasher are all fairly new.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
434 Hatchee Drive
434 Hatchee Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
YARD CARE INCLUDED....Available 6/15/2020......South of I-10 home features 3BR/2BA with open floor plan. Office/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra-large great room with new laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and foyer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
519 Wingspan Way
519 Wingspan Way, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1448 sqft
Available 8/7/2020........South Crestview. Easy Commute to bases, beaches & shopping. Community pool, play ground area and end unit. Featuring ceramic wood tile, newer paint, newer carpet and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
307 Scotch Pine Lane
307 Scotch Pine Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1941 sqft
This elegant 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in South Crestview will be available 15 June. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and sits on a very large lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
517 White Oak Lane
517 White Oak Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
606 Rowan Circle
606 Rowan Circle, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1693 sqft
Gorgeous, brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable south Crestview in a lovely neighborhood in a cul de sac.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
660 Red Fern Road
660 Red Fern Road, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Lovely 3 bedroom brick home nestled in Fox Valley S/D just minutes from Duke Field, schools, shopping and the world's most beautiful beaches. Raised ceilings, recessed lighting and lots of space.

Last updated February 20 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1568 Texas Pkwy
1568 Texas Pkwy, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
Great 3/2 home with 1 car garage for rent in Crestview! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just minutes from Interstate 10! This home features tile flooring throughout, a 1 car garage, an open kitchen with all white appliances, three
Results within 1 mile of Crestview

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5272 Moore Loop
5272 Moore Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2123 sqft
This beautiful home is located in Lee Farms subdivision. Inside you'll find porcelain tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and smooth-top stove.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2605 Brodie Lane
2605 Brodie Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2654 sqft
Awesome 2465 SF home in Juniper Creek featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unique kitchen, Florida room, and fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2640 Mcdavid Road
2640 Mc David Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2044 sqft
Nice country home located on the North end of Crestview . This home offers Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a nice spacious Kitchen with a large formal dining room to entertain your family and friends.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2692 Paddock Circle
2692 Paddock Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2347 sqft
Silver Oaks! Call today to view this well kept 4BR/2BA home with open floor plan to include kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, living room w/ fireplace, split bedroom plan with large master bedroom, master bath with double vanity, separate

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2209 Titanium Drive
2209 Titanium Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2016 sqft
Available... July 15, 2020. ** NEW Flooring ** This home is located in the Foxwood Country Club Subdivision, and is a very short commute to military bases and beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Crestview

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1617 W highway 90
1617 W Highway 90, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1418 sqft
Enjoy proximity to a main road and close to Hwy 10 with acreage to enjoy. Above ground pool, privacy lamp post in yard, alarm system, fire pits, motion sensor and flood lights. Space to park boats, pull behinds, and multiple vehicles.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3677 Poverty Creek Road
3677 Poverty Creek Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
**Also Avail. for purchase $129,800 or Lease w/ Purchase Option. Details below in ''Additional Info''. Ranch style home placed on 1 acre. Recent HVAC.

Median Rent in Crestview

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Crestview is $805, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $949.
Studio
$754
1 Bed
$805
2 Beds
$949
3+ Beds
$1,369
City GuideCrestview
Crestview got its name from its location on the crest of a range of woodlands that flow on the east and west sides of the city. If you like nature--and really, who doesn't?--you're in the right place.

Crestview is a city in Okaloosa County, Florida with a population of around 19,000 people. Its one of the highest points in all of Florida, around 235 feet above sea level, and gets quite a bit of rain. You'll feel some of Florida's coldest winters, emphasis on Florida's, so northerners would still consider these fairly mild.

Moving to Crestview

Crestview is growing quickly! Residential developments are cropping up left and right and the community is thriving. Median rental costs are well below the national median, meaning now is a great time to get in and find an apartment to rent or buy while the prices are still crazy down. Rentals account for 32 percent of the property in Crestview and the vacancy rate is a whopping 16.38 percent. You should get over to the area and check it out. You can be selective about finding an apartment to rent, and even look for apartments with paid utilities or condo units close to a grocery store or school of your choice. Its great to have options! When youre going to meet with your landlord or broker, try your best to maintain a professional demeanor and sense of decorum. Youll be glad you did when you score your dream home on the first visit. Bring all the necessary stuff that is typically needed for rentals and your checkbook in case you find the spot you want that very day.

Living in Crestview

Crestview is a fun and lively place to live. The US Armys 7th Special Forces Group recently relocated from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to a new facility just south of the city. This is part of the population increase that is bringing all kinds of new residential buildings and shopping facilities to the area. The climate leaves a little to be desired. Summers are hot and muggy and winters get colder than the rest of Florida. The all time high temp for summer was 109F back in 1996! Yikes! It has a small airport just 3 miles away and US Routes 90 and 85 run through the city, making it convenient to get in and out of when the weather is too much to handle.

Neighborhoods in Crestview

Crestview is a flourishing city with a few distinct areas, from the ones mostly populated by military personnel to the ones that "snow birds" from up north use as their winter homes.

Antioch Road/Arena Road:This area is a bit pricier than surrounding hoods but its made up of lovely, large homes and apartments for rent. Nice mix of owners and renters and lots of military personnel in the area. New homes and a clean, modern feel.$$$

Silver Springs:Mostly owners here so youll be hard pressed to find apartment rentals. Lots of families and mainly a commuter territory.$$

City Center:Great and affordable area for renting, with lots of apartment complexes and small homes. Super high vacancy rate, which might be because lots of people have seasonal homes here. This means if you score an apartment rental here, you might not have neighbors for part of the year!$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Crestview?
In Crestview, the median rent is $754 for a studio, $805 for a 1-bedroom, $949 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,369 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Crestview, check out our monthly Crestview Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Crestview?
Some of the colleges located in the Crestview area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Crestview?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crestview from include Pensacola, Panama City Beach, Destin, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.

