29 Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL📍
Crestview is a city in Okaloosa County, Florida with a population of around 19,000 people. Its one of the highest points in all of Florida, around 235 feet above sea level, and gets quite a bit of rain. You'll feel some of Florida's coldest winters, emphasis on Florida's, so northerners would still consider these fairly mild.
Crestview is growing quickly! Residential developments are cropping up left and right and the community is thriving. Median rental costs are well below the national median, meaning now is a great time to get in and find an apartment to rent or buy while the prices are still crazy down. Rentals account for 32 percent of the property in Crestview and the vacancy rate is a whopping 16.38 percent. You should get over to the area and check it out. You can be selective about finding an apartment to rent, and even look for apartments with paid utilities or condo units close to a grocery store or school of your choice. Its great to have options! When youre going to meet with your landlord or broker, try your best to maintain a professional demeanor and sense of decorum. Youll be glad you did when you score your dream home on the first visit. Bring all the necessary stuff that is typically needed for rentals and your checkbook in case you find the spot you want that very day.
Crestview is a fun and lively place to live. The US Armys 7th Special Forces Group recently relocated from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to a new facility just south of the city. This is part of the population increase that is bringing all kinds of new residential buildings and shopping facilities to the area. The climate leaves a little to be desired. Summers are hot and muggy and winters get colder than the rest of Florida. The all time high temp for summer was 109F back in 1996! Yikes! It has a small airport just 3 miles away and US Routes 90 and 85 run through the city, making it convenient to get in and out of when the weather is too much to handle.
Crestview is a flourishing city with a few distinct areas, from the ones mostly populated by military personnel to the ones that "snow birds" from up north use as their winter homes.
Antioch Road/Arena Road:This area is a bit pricier than surrounding hoods but its made up of lovely, large homes and apartments for rent. Nice mix of owners and renters and lots of military personnel in the area. New homes and a clean, modern feel.$$$
Silver Springs:Mostly owners here so youll be hard pressed to find apartment rentals. Lots of families and mainly a commuter territory.$$
City Center:Great and affordable area for renting, with lots of apartment complexes and small homes. Super high vacancy rate, which might be because lots of people have seasonal homes here. This means if you score an apartment rental here, you might not have neighbors for part of the year!$$