16 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL with garage

Foley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Wyatt Court
312 Wyatt Court, Foley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
312 Wyatt Court Available 07/06/20 Fenced Back Yard, South Hampton Subdivision! - Welcome to the South Hampton subdivision. Located off of HWY 98 close to downtown Foley. The home has carpet and wood look tile through out.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
17129 Lanier Blvd
17129 Lanier Blvd, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1787 sqft
Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3865 Chesterfield Lane
3865 Chesterfield Ln, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Foley

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
13344 Sanctuary Dr
13344 Sanctuary Dr, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1405 sqft
Check out this great little brick 3/2 with granite counters and hard flooring throughout! No carpet! Attached garage. Please be aware of scammers. We will only ask you for deposit and rent after executing a lease.
Results within 5 miles of Foley
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4574 G. C. Bill Lane
4574 G C Bill Lane, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4574 GC Bill Lane - Water front home with beautiful views! Among the features of this property are garage, carport, outside storage, and abundant inside storage. Property is unfurnished. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee.

Last updated April 5 at 01:08am
1 Unit Available
8895 CAITLIN ST
8895 Caitlin Street, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Classic Brick, near CR 12 and Sherman Rd., Tile Floors, Den, Kitchen, Dining Room, Porch, Laundry, Double Garage, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fans - No smoking permitted in the house, on the porch, in the back yard, the front yard, or the driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Foley

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
5620 Innerarity Circle
5620 Innerarity Circle, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2222 sqft
5620 Innerarity Circle Available 08/10/20 5620 Innerarity Circle - Beautifully landscaped custom two bedroom home located in the gated community of Innerarity Island.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Parasol West
1 Unit Available
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2672 sqft
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Innerarity Shores
1 Unit Available
14270 BEACH HEATHER CT
14270 Beach Heather Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Perdido Key's first master-planned resort community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico.
City Guide for Foley, AL

The city of Foley is named for its founder, a man named John B. Foley, who was originally from Chicago.

For a city containing just 14,618 residents, according to the 2010 U. S. Census, you'll find an awful lot to do in Foley. Not only will you be able to keep yourself busy in the city, you'll also be spoiled by the weather, which is much warmer year round than the U.S. average. Community spirit is the order of the day in Foley, so be prepared to get to know your neighbors and join in with town events. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Foley, AL

Foley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

