/
/
ocean city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:28 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, FL📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Scranton Street
105 Scranton Street, Ocean City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1955 sqft
105 Scranton Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Floor Plan in Fort Walton Beach! - Walk in to this home to a well sized living/dining area. Moving into the kitchen which features granite countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2386 Placid Drive
2386 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean City
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
316 Yacht Club Drive NE
316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2097 sqft
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bayou
1 Unit Available
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
245 Beal Parkway Available 06/15/20 Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #304
1710 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #304 Available 07/02/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
320 Pelham Road
320 Pelham Rd, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
Single story end unit townhome located in Fort Walton Beach. Unit has spacious living area. Yard service provided. Sorry, owner does not allow pets. Please call our office for more information.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
34 Iowa Drive
34 Iowa Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shalimar
1 Unit Available
2566 BARRON CT
2566 Barron Court, Shalimar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1823 sqft
***Available August 1, 2020!*** Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated near the end of a cul-de-sac in a saafe quiet neighborhood. Complete with living area, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #107
1710 Conservation Trl, Okaloosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #107 Available 07/06/20 Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet Friendly Vaulted
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
927 TRAY DRIVE
927 Tray Drive, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
927 TRAY DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4939527)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elliott's Point
1 Unit Available
159 Scottwood
159 Scottwood Dr SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
1104 sqft
159 Scottwood Available 07/17/20 159 Scottwood Drive - Townhouse located downtown, one bedroom updates and one bedroom downstairs. Central to bases, beaches, shopping, and more. No pets allowed, no smoking in the unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elliott's Point
1 Unit Available
146 Alder Avenue SE
146 Alder Avenue Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1150 sqft
Townhome in Great Location! - This 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 story town home is near both bases, shopping, downtown, beaches and more. Freshly painted, new flooring and brand new fridge. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2797730)
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayou Poquito
1 Unit Available
35 Birch Avenue
35 Birch Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2516 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poquito Bayou - This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage has been tastefully renovated and is nestled on a large lot in Poquito Bayou near the public boat launch and parks! From the moment you
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
368 Schnider Dr. Unit 13
368 Schneider Dr, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1453 sqft
2/1.5 bath townhome located close to both Eglin AFB & Hurlburt Field - This home features an open floor plan with living/dining combo on the first floor and 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. There is a large 1 car garage with opener.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
128 Classic Ct.
128 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
128 Classic Ct. Available 06/19/20 128 Classic Court - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5762199)
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homewood
1 Unit Available
155 Homewood Drive
155 Homewood Drive, Wright, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2114 sqft
155 Homewood Drive - Large home with two living areas, a fireplace, 2 car garage, large back yard, and much more. A $20 fee will be added to rent amount for our Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program. (RLNE4513305)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Classic Ct.
205 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1154 sqft
205 Classic Ct. Available 07/03/20 205 Classic Court - SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN. LARGE UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER DRYER CONNECTION. BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM/KITCHEN COMBINATION. SORRY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hurlburt Field
1 Unit Available
1705 Conservation Trail #202
1705 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1285 sqft
1705 Conservation Trail #202 Available 07/01/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 3B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Seabreeze
1 Unit Available
300 Miracle Strip
300 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1042 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo - Property Id: 71181 Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
32 Reed Place
32 Reed Place Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1711 sqft
32 Reed Place Available 06/16/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach - Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 S Whisperwood Lane
904 Whisperwood Ln S, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2270 sqft
904 S Whisperwood Lane Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom in Kenwood! - Great home in desirable Kenwood area. Convenient location to both Eglin & Hurlburt Field. This 4/2 is full of updates including kitchen appliances, counter tops & master suite.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
211 Brian Circle
211 Brian Circle, Mary Esther, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2354 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Space - This spacious 3 bedroom two bathroom home offers s split-bedroom floorpan and multiple bonus/multi-purpose spaces.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ocean City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
Some of the colleges located in the Ocean City area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ocean City from include Pensacola, Panama City Beach, Destin, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL