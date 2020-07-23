/
baldwin county
124 Apartments for rent in Baldwin County, AL📍
15 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
14 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
7 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$944
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
12 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
13 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1334 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
15 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1353 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
5 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
11 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$762
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
8 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
87 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
5 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1569 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1562 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.
169 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
1 Unit Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
1 Unit Available
25155 Lavinia Av
25155 Lavinia Ave, Elberta, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Duplex Unit built in 2018. 2 bedroom/1 bath. Kitchen appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer hookups inside the unit. Conveniently located near downtown Elberta. Close proximity to Foley and Gulf Shores.
1 Unit Available
1118 N Alston St 1118
1118 N Alston St, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Unit 1118 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Remodeled Free Water, Sewer, Garb, Cable - Property Id: 89661 Majestic Oak Trees line the street making this a beautiful area. Recently remodeled with all hardwoods and tile in baths, no carpet.
1 Unit Available
2539 Parkford Drive
2539 Parkford Drive, Foley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2016 sqft
Large 3-beroom 2-Bath with Office in Ashford Park, Foley - Absolutely stunning 3-Bedroom/2-Bath family home in the very desirable Ashford Park neighborhood. This home offers a huge master suite with double vanities and his & her closets.
1 Unit Available
468 W. 23rd Avenue
468 West 23rd Avenue, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
468 W. 23rd Avenue Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5924864)
1 Unit Available
6637 Jackson Square
6637 Jackson Square, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1942 sqft
This updated 3/2 Townhome at the rarely available Jackson Oaks is a must see! - The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Newly painted throughout, a cozy wood fireplace, private courtyard and 2 car carport.
1 Unit Available
1395 Old Road
1395 Old County Road, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New construction home for rent in Jasper, AL...
1 Unit Available
1389 Old Road
1389 Old County Road, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New construction home for rent in Jasper, AL...
1 Unit Available
1377 Old Road
1377 Old County Road, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New construction home for rent in Jasper, AL...
1 Unit Available
213 Windmill Ridge Road
213 Windmill Ridge Road, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
- (RLNE5861863)
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a
