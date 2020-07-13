/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Foley, AL with pool
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Park Avenue, #713
450 Park Avenue, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
450 Park Avenue, #713 Available 07/15/20 Park Avenue Condo, #713 - This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with screened patio and granite counter tops. Access to outside storage, pool, and BBQ area. Includes landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Foley
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
26858 Martinique Dr
26858 Martinique Drive, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3052 sqft
This waterfront home directly on Terry Cove Harbor with a pool and deep water boat slip featuring a custom bulkhead designed for up to a 70' yacht. The large custom swimming pool with Tiki Bar is the perfect spot for entertaining.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
430 W Fort Morgan Hwy
430 West Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for a 6 month furnished rental for the winter months in Gulf Shores? Look no further than The Ridge! This immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath 1 story condo is a perfect getaway from the colder winters up North.
Results within 10 miles of Foley
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Innerarity Townhomes
16032 INNERARITY PT RD
16032 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Impressive 2 bedroom townhouse with beautiful Intracoastal Views! Enjoy the most incredible view from one of 2 balconies! This townhouse offers great amenities such as tile floor, Berber carpet, granite counter tops, and covered parking.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Parasol West
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2672 sqft
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.