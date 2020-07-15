/
110 Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, FL📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Valparaiso
436 Detroit Avenue
436 Detroit Avenue, Valparaiso, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
436 Detroit Avenue Available 08/07/20 436 Detroit Avenue - 2 bedroom duplex with eat in kitchen. Inside utility area. Additional blown insulation in attic, central heat and air. Large privacy fenced back yard with patio and storage building.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eglin Air Force Base
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Valparaiso
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Island Ln
207 Island Lane, Niceville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2132 sqft
SEEING IS BELIEVING! Located less than 10 miles from the East gate of Eglin AFB, this beautiful/updated home awaits you! The gorgeous renovations were completed in 2017 and include still like new white kitchen cabinets with fabulous upgraded
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
316 Reynolds Ave
316 Reynolds Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1874 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home in the heart of Niceville - Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Arrowhead Way
134 Arrowhead Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1612 sqft
This classy 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in Niceville is move-in ready. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and spacious lot. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and a spacious breakfast bar.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
312 Riley Road
312 Riley Road, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1312 sqft
QUITE COUNTRY LIVING, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, DINING ROOM, FIREPLACE LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST NOOK. LARGE FENCED YARD, CLOSE TO HIGH SCHOOL, SHOPPING, AND ONLY 20 MINUTES FROM EGLIN A.F.B. SORRY, no PETS allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
124 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
314 Westlake Court
314 Westlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
314 Westlake Court - 1475 Available 08/01/20 LAKESIDE CONDOS - Owner managed property in Bluewater Bay next to the tennis courts and Hidden Lakes. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a nice loft area for the extra space you need.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4506 Berringer Drive
4506 Berringer Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2435 sqft
4506 Berringer Drive Available 08/20/20 Luxurious Bluewater Bay Living - Spacious, split bedroom floorpan with lots of flexible space! Upon entering you'll notice the open feel to the common living areas, high ceilings and natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4254 Lancaster Drive
4254 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1544 sqft
Bluewater Area - Location! Location! This nice 3/2 features a spacious kitchen with appliances (refrigerator not warranted, counter top microwave not warranted), Indoor laundry room, Master suite with double vanity also double sinks in guest
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Destin
251 Bent Arrow Drive
251 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Offering an addorable home in the heart of Destin - Offering an adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Destin. This home features an open floor plan, and a galley style kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
349 Fir Avenue
349 Fir Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Spacious Hoe on Large Corner Lot - Offering July FREE with one-year lease! Offering home built by McElroy Builders in the heart of Niceville! This home is located just 9 miles to Eglin Air Force Base and just minutes to Destin via the convenience
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Palm Boulevard
304 Palm Boulevard North, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
Great four bedrooms home, just minutes away from your favorites places in Niceville.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 N Partin Dr. #202
1501 North Partin Drive, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1501 N Partin Dr. #202 Available 08/21/20 Popular Oaks of Niceville - Beautifully planned 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium with a sparkling community pool. All kitchen appliances are included including a stacked full size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1343 Treasure Cove
1343 Treasure Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1534 sqft
1343 Treasure Cove Available 08/12/20 Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay. - Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay just minutes to the Mid Bay Bridge and Destin Beaches.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
4522 Parkwood Square
4522 Parkwood Square, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1741 sqft
4522 Parkwood Square Available 07/25/20 Bluewater Bay convenience - Nice corner lot in Parkwood Square.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Destin Harbor
3603 Goldsbys Way
3603 Goldsbys Way, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3603 Goldsbys Way Available 07/20/20 3603 Goldsbys Way Destin, FL 32541 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874388)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1494 Oakmont Place
1494 Oakmont Place, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1759 sqft
1494 Oakmont Place Available 08/07/20 1494 Oakmont Place - Beautiful well maintained home backing up to the 7th Fairway on the Bay Course. Located in quiet subdivision at end of cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.
