Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet 24hr maintenance alarm system hot tub internet cafe media room volleyball court

Welcome to The Point at Oak Mountain, where our apartments in Birmingham were designed to provide comfort and convenience to all our residents. We offer a variety of floor plans to fit your needs, and all of our apartments come equipped with features and fixtures that provide both style and function.



Our community is full of things to do and places to enjoy. If you're looking for places to relax after a long day, you can lounge next to our swimming pool or enjoy our BBQ/picnic area with friends. If you want to stay active, you can make use of our fitness center or tennis courts. We're devoted to providing amenities that fit the lifestyle of all our residents. We also welcome pets and provide an on-site dog park. Live comfortably at The Point at Oak Mountain!



Our location in the heart of the Greystone area provides views of Double Oak Mountain, as well as easy access to local highways so you're separated from the hustle and bustle of the city, but close enough to travel there whenever