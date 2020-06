Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

***PRE-MARKET***BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!!*** You have got to see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Forestdale area!! Granite counters, spacious laundry room, tile, luxury flooring and more! Master suite has walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity, tub and separate shower. Covered front porch and deck for outdoor entertaining. This is a house you will want to call HOME!!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 (self-showing option also available!)