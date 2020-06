Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Come see this FULLY Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Eastlake Community. This home features original hardwood throughout, spacious living area with wood burning fire place with formal dining room. The kitchen is the BEST part!! Kitchen has modern dark cabinets stainless steel appliances with nice tile flooring. Rooms and closets very spacious!! Home also features a HUGE unfinished basement and a deck and patio area perfect for entertaining! Don't let this one slip away!!