Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Stop renting an apartment and check out this charming Southside home with three bedrooms and one full bathroom. This home offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and fresh paint. Backyard is perfect for hanging out or room for pets to run. Don't miss it!