Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

3501 Avenue D

3501 Avenue D Alley · (205) 377-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 Avenue D Alley, Birmingham, AL 35218
Ensley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come fall in love with this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, smart-home!

The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home. Enjoy the convenience of a key-less entry, and motion and door sensor monitoring right from your smart phone!

Our application process is quick and easy. No more waiting around for unresponsive landlords. We will process paid applications by the next business day! Application fee is $40 per adult, with a simple one-page online form at our www.205Rents.com website!

Rent: $945.00 (pro-rated move-in rents okay).
Deposit $945.00 (must be paid in order to reserve the rental and remove property from active marketing.)
Application fee $40 per adult (waived for the 3rd+ adult applicant)Move-In can be any date within 2 weeks of your approved application. Pets are accepted with additional deposit. City ordinances must be followed and additional insurance may be required for some breeds.Credit/Background: Our base qualifications are - No evictions in the past 3 years. No money owed to utility/cellphone/previous landlord (some payment arrangements may be accepted). No violent or drug sales-related felony offenses. We do NOT screen for credit score, bankruptcy, or medical debt. Income must be a minimum of 2.5x the monthly rent. Please have pay stubs or proof of income ready to submit with online application.
Section 8: We accept section 8 on all homes, as long as your voucher meets the advertised rent amount, and you have your permission to move and landlord packet. Please do not apply until you are able to pay full deposit and can move in within 2 weeks. Move-in dates of later than 2 weeks will not be accepted.Our fast and friendly customer service does not end at application. Your comfort and maintenance needs are our priority. Rent payments are simple with our online system, or the convenience of payment locations such as Walmart.
We would love to earn your loyalty as a long-term tenant in our home! You will LOVE being part of the Heartland Neighborhood Homes family! www.205Rents.com
205-210-4538
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Avenue D have any available units?
3501 Avenue D has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 3501 Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Avenue D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Avenue D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Avenue D is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Avenue D offer parking?
No, 3501 Avenue D does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Avenue D have a pool?
No, 3501 Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 3501 Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Avenue D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Avenue D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Avenue D does not have units with air conditioning.
