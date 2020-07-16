1315 46th Way North

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Washer



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and a den room.



This house also includes:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heating

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Street Parking

Fenced Yard



