Last updated July 8 2020

1315 46th Way North

1315 46th Way North · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 46th Way North, Birmingham, AL 35212
Kingston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft



Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Washer

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and a den room.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Street Parking
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 46th Way North have any available units?
1315 46th Way North has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 46th Way North have?
Some of 1315 46th Way North's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 46th Way North currently offering any rent specials?
1315 46th Way North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 46th Way North pet-friendly?
No, 1315 46th Way North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1315 46th Way North offer parking?
No, 1315 46th Way North does not offer parking.
Does 1315 46th Way North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 46th Way North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 46th Way North have a pool?
No, 1315 46th Way North does not have a pool.
Does 1315 46th Way North have accessible units?
No, 1315 46th Way North does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 46th Way North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 46th Way North does not have units with dishwashers.
