Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:24 AM

1300 BEACON PKWY

1300 Beacon Parkway East · (205) 969-8910
Location

1300 Beacon Parkway East, Birmingham, AL 35209
Glen Iris

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
lobby
sauna
True resort living in a convenient location available for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and new paint throughout! Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness room and sauna! 24 hour security with covered parking. The master bedroom and living room have access to the large balcony with beautiful views. Large master walk-in closet and washer/dryer remain in the unit. Wonderful lobby with elevators and extra storage space in the lower level. Just a couple of minutes from UAB with nearby groceries and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1300 BEACON PKWY have any available units?
1300 BEACON PKWY has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 BEACON PKWY have?
Some of 1300 BEACON PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 BEACON PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
1300 BEACON PKWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 BEACON PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 1300 BEACON PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1300 BEACON PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 1300 BEACON PKWY does offer parking.
Does 1300 BEACON PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 BEACON PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 BEACON PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 1300 BEACON PKWY has a pool.
Does 1300 BEACON PKWY have accessible units?
No, 1300 BEACON PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 BEACON PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 BEACON PKWY has units with dishwashers.

