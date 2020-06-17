1300 BEACON PKWY.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool lobby sauna

True resort living in a convenient location available for immediate occupancy! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and new paint throughout! Enjoy the swimming pool, fitness room and sauna! 24 hour security with covered parking. The master bedroom and living room have access to the large balcony with beautiful views. Large master walk-in closet and washer/dryer remain in the unit. Wonderful lobby with elevators and extra storage space in the lower level. Just a couple of minutes from UAB with nearby groceries and shopping.