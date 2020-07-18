All apartments in Birmingham
1181 Dogwood Lane

1181 Dogwood Lane · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL 35215
Killbough Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1181 Dogwood Lane · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. The huge open concept family and dining area have large windows, updated light fixtures and blinds, and would be great for entertaining. Kitchen features white appliances, a picturesque window overlooking the massive fenced in backyard and carport door access. Master bedroom includes his and her closets and one of the guest bedrooms has access to the back deck. Laundry room in the carport. Easy access to I-59 and 459. Tenant to verify schools.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Dogwood Lane have any available units?
1181 Dogwood Lane has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Dogwood Lane have?
Some of 1181 Dogwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Dogwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1181 Dogwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Dogwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1181 Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Dogwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1181 Dogwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1181 Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Dogwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
