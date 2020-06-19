All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3297 S College St D 104

3297 South College Street · (334) 209-1120
Location

3297 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3297 S College St D 104 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Great quiet Condo in Auburn available Now! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath bottom floor condo is close to I 85 and convenient to Auburn University. This unit features an open spacious floorplan, large bedrooms, huge laundry room and pantry space, and a great kitchen with ample counterspace and cabinets. It is a quick walk to the pool on those hot summer days, or use the fitness center to work up a sweat! Great location close to restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment. Please call our office to schedule a showing 334-826-7777. Or contact us at propertyontheplains@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3297 S College St D 104 have any available units?
3297 S College St D 104 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3297 S College St D 104 currently offering any rent specials?
3297 S College St D 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3297 S College St D 104 pet-friendly?
No, 3297 S College St D 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3297 S College St D 104 offer parking?
No, 3297 S College St D 104 does not offer parking.
Does 3297 S College St D 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3297 S College St D 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3297 S College St D 104 have a pool?
Yes, 3297 S College St D 104 has a pool.
Does 3297 S College St D 104 have accessible units?
No, 3297 S College St D 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3297 S College St D 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3297 S College St D 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3297 S College St D 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3297 S College St D 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
