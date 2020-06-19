3297 S College St D 104

Amenities

on-site laundry gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Great quiet Condo in Auburn available Now! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath bottom floor condo is close to I 85 and convenient to Auburn University. This unit features an open spacious floorplan, large bedrooms, huge laundry room and pantry space, and a great kitchen with ample counterspace and cabinets. It is a quick walk to the pool on those hot summer days, or use the fitness center to work up a sweat! Great location close to restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment. Please call our office to schedule a showing 334-826-7777. Or contact us at propertyontheplains@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536424)