Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1954 Downs Way Available 08/10/20 Longleaf Crossing Duplex Available for Fall 2020!! - This three-bedroom, three-bath unit is very close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. The living room area is spacious and is ideal for entertaining.The duplex boasts a large lawn with lawn care included. Tiger transit picks up at the end of the street. The property is only two miles from Auburn's campus and less than one mile to I-85. All of the rooms are equipped with ceiling fans and light fixtures. The kitchen has an open concept that leads into the living room and includes tons of cabinet space. Washer and dryer included.



These photos are generic of the layout of the unit.



Call us for more information and/or to view the property at 334-826-7777 or email us at info@hayleymanagement.com



