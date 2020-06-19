All apartments in Auburn
1954 Downs Way

1954 Downs Way · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Downs Way, Auburn, AL 36832

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1954 Downs Way Available 08/10/20 Longleaf Crossing Duplex Available for Fall 2020!! - This three-bedroom, three-bath unit is very close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. The living room area is spacious and is ideal for entertaining.The duplex boasts a large lawn with lawn care included. Tiger transit picks up at the end of the street. The property is only two miles from Auburn's campus and less than one mile to I-85. All of the rooms are equipped with ceiling fans and light fixtures. The kitchen has an open concept that leads into the living room and includes tons of cabinet space. Washer and dryer included.

These photos are generic of the layout of the unit.

Call us for more information and/or to view the property at 334-826-7777 or email us at info@hayleymanagement.com

(RLNE3124706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Downs Way have any available units?
1954 Downs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, AL.
Is 1954 Downs Way currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Downs Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Downs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 Downs Way is pet friendly.
Does 1954 Downs Way offer parking?
No, 1954 Downs Way does not offer parking.
Does 1954 Downs Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1954 Downs Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Downs Way have a pool?
No, 1954 Downs Way does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Downs Way have accessible units?
No, 1954 Downs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Downs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 Downs Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1954 Downs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1954 Downs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
