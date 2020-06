Amenities

in unit laundry ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities

1942 Panda Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Single Home For Rent - The property is located on an amazing quiet street. The area is very rare as it is close to the Auburn campus AND is a short commute to I85. The bedrooms are perfect in size, includes ceiling fans, and has a personal bathroom attached to each. This property's kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and has an open concept to the living room. The washer/dryer are perfectly tucked away in their very own closet. The back yard is HUGE, but don't worry lawn care is Included! Tiger Transit picks up just down the street.



Please call or email Hayley Management with any questions 334-826-7777 Nowleasingauburn@gmail.com



(RLNE3124664)