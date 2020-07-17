5656 Alora Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/20/20 Spacious Condo near JBER - Property Id: 306491



Modern townhouse style condo in east Anchorage close to JBER and Tikahtnu shopping center. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with cathedral ceilings and recently updated composite wood flooring and carpet. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counterspace and storage.



• Washer and dryer in unit

• Nice sized garage with two parking spaces out front

• Fully fenced in backyard

• Large unfinished basement for storage



$1700/month with $1700 security deposit. 1 year lease required. Tenet pays gas/electric/garbage. No pets. No smoking. Background check required. Virtual showings available.



This property does not accept Alaska housing vouchers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306491

Property Id 306491



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887501)