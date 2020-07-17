All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 5656 Alora Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
5656 Alora Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5656 Alora Loop

5656 Alora Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5656 Alora Loop, Anchorage, AK 99504

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/20/20 Spacious Condo near JBER - Property Id: 306491

Modern townhouse style condo in east Anchorage close to JBER and Tikahtnu shopping center. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with cathedral ceilings and recently updated composite wood flooring and carpet. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counterspace and storage.

• Washer and dryer in unit
• Nice sized garage with two parking spaces out front
• Fully fenced in backyard
• Large unfinished basement for storage

$1700/month with $1700 security deposit. 1 year lease required. Tenet pays gas/electric/garbage. No pets. No smoking. Background check required. Virtual showings available.

This property does not accept Alaska housing vouchers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306491
Property Id 306491

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 Alora Loop have any available units?
5656 Alora Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 Alora Loop have?
Some of 5656 Alora Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 Alora Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Alora Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 Alora Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5656 Alora Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 5656 Alora Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5656 Alora Loop offers parking.
Does 5656 Alora Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5656 Alora Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 Alora Loop have a pool?
No, 5656 Alora Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5656 Alora Loop have accessible units?
No, 5656 Alora Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 Alora Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5656 Alora Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop
Anchorage, AK 99515
The Club at Eagle Pointe
5640 Lake Otis Pkwy
Anchorage, AK 99507
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99504
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99508
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St
Anchorage, AK 99501
Taiga Twins Apartments
423 W 22nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99507

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconiesAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fishhook, AKMeadow Lakes, AK
Lakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage