Available 07/20/20 Spacious Condo near JBER - Property Id: 306491
Modern townhouse style condo in east Anchorage close to JBER and Tikahtnu shopping center. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with cathedral ceilings and recently updated composite wood flooring and carpet. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counterspace and storage.
• Washer and dryer in unit • Nice sized garage with two parking spaces out front • Fully fenced in backyard • Large unfinished basement for storage
$1700/month with $1700 security deposit. 1 year lease required. Tenet pays gas/electric/garbage. No pets. No smoking. Background check required. Virtual showings available.
This property does not accept Alaska housing vouchers. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306491 Property Id 306491
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887501)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5656 Alora Loop have any available units?
5656 Alora Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 Alora Loop have?
Some of 5656 Alora Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 Alora Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Alora Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.