Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable home in a prime location with a warm and active community and great staff, come visit our community.



At Brighton Woods, choose from traditional apartments or two-story townhouses, all with spacious floor plans to give you the space you need without sacrificing style. You’ll be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, an energy-efficient appliance package, roomy cabinets and the adjacent dining room. You’ll love the special touches like the open floor plans, garden-style bathtub, modern flooring, plenty of storage including large closets, and big windows to invite in plenty of natural light. Also, be sure to ask about special homes that include a cozy fireplace, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony,