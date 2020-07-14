All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like Brighton Woods Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Brighton Woods Apartment Homes

1204 Norman St · (210) 529-7022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1204 Norman St, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A19 · Avail. Aug 4

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit G28 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit C01 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A25 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit B35 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit H06 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brighton Woods Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s near the great Alaskan outdoors while still providing the conveniences of modern-day living? Brighton Woods Apartment Homes fits the bill. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable home in a prime location with a warm and active community and great staff, come visit our community.

At Brighton Woods, choose from traditional apartments or two-story townhouses, all with spacious floor plans to give you the space you need without sacrificing style. You’ll be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, an energy-efficient appliance package, roomy cabinets and the adjacent dining room. You’ll love the special touches like the open floor plans, garden-style bathtub, modern flooring, plenty of storage including large closets, and big windows to invite in plenty of natural light. Also, be sure to ask about special homes that include a cozy fireplace, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brighton Woods Apartment Homes have any available units?
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes has 7 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Brighton Woods Apartment Homes have?
Some of Brighton Woods Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Woods Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brighton Woods Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Brighton Woods Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Brighton Woods Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Brighton Woods Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Brighton Woods Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brighton Woods Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Woods Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Brighton Woods Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Brighton Woods Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Brighton Woods Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Brighton Woods Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Woods Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Brighton Woods Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ladera Villa
2225 Arctic Blvd
Anchorage, AK 99503
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St
Anchorage, AK 99508
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99504
The Glen
1200 Columbine Ct
Anchorage, AK 99508
The Legacy
141 Patterson St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
1340 West 26th Avenue
Anchorage, AK 99503
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity