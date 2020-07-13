All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

City View Apartments

230 W 14th Ave · (315) 329-6784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 W 14th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 348 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Jul 24

$860

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 348 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 31

$915

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 348 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 16

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 31

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 30

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City View Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home. When you select an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s part of our community, you’ll be near work, school, and play with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby.

Whether you’re seeking your first studio, a large three-bedroom home, or something in between, City View can deliver. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with elegant stone countertops, roomy cabinetry, an energy-efficient appliance package and plenty of space for a dining table. Our upscale light fixtures, modern flooring, generous closets, garden-style tub and large windows serve as a beautiful blank slate awaiting your personal touches. Be sure to ask about our special homes with amenities such as a linen closet, pantry, built-in desk, breakfast bar, and your own private patio or balcony with views of midtown, downtown and the Chugach Mountain range.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Monthly Electric bill is flat-rate $20
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: No dogs permitted
Cats
fee: One-time $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: On-site Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City View Apartments have any available units?
City View Apartments has 8 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does City View Apartments have?
Some of City View Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
City View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, City View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does City View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, City View Apartments offers parking.
Does City View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City View Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City View Apartments have a pool?
Yes, City View Apartments has a pool.
Does City View Apartments have accessible units?
No, City View Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does City View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City View Apartments has units with dishwashers.

