City View Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry cats allowed parking pool gym 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Surrounded by enticing mountain vistas and located near downtown, City View Apartment Homes is the hip-hop place to call your new home. When you select an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s part of our community, you’ll be near work, school, and play with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby.



Whether you’re seeking your first studio, a large three-bedroom home, or something in between, City View can deliver. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with elegant stone countertops, roomy cabinetry, an energy-efficient appliance package and plenty of space for a dining table. Our upscale light fixtures, modern flooring, generous closets, garden-style tub and large windows serve as a beautiful blank slate awaiting your personal touches. Be sure to ask about our special homes with amenities such as a linen closet, pantry, built-in desk, breakfast bar, and your own private patio or balcony with views of midtown, downtown and the Chugach Mountain range.