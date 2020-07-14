Montclair Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Nestled amidst the natural beauty of several local lakes and located near the modern conveniences of downtown, Montclair Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK. You’ll appreciate our spacious living spaces with convenient amenities as well as our friendly and professional staff. When you choose to make our community your home, you’ll join other residents who appreciate both a cozy home and easy access to the nearby airport, dining and entertainment options.



At Montclair, choose from several spacious two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect place to settle down. The main living area offers plenty of room and natural light, situated conveniently near a spacious kitchen. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances make preparing and enjoying a meal a breeze. When it’s time to turn in for the night, you’ll appreciate the roomy bedrooms with large closets and built-in shelves for all your belongings.



