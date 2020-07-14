Montclair Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 OR one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bull/Pit Bull Mix, American Pit bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Wolf Hybirds, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, American Bull Dog and Akita