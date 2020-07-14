All apartments in Anchorage
Anchorage, AK
Montclair Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Montclair Apartments

7847 Jewel Lake Rd · (541) 326-4689
Location

7847 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502
Sand Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05003 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 09003 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montclair Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of several local lakes and located near the modern conveniences of downtown, Montclair Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK. You’ll appreciate our spacious living spaces with convenient amenities as well as our friendly and professional staff. When you choose to make our community your home, you’ll join other residents who appreciate both a cozy home and easy access to the nearby airport, dining and entertainment options.

At Montclair, choose from several spacious two-bedroom floor plans to find the perfect place to settle down. The main living area offers plenty of room and natural light, situated conveniently near a spacious kitchen. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances make preparing and enjoying a meal a breeze. When it’s time to turn in for the night, you’ll appreciate the roomy bedrooms with large closets and built-in shelves for all your belongings.

Your living space extends beyond your fron

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 OR one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bull/Pit Bull Mix, American Pit bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Wolf Hybirds, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, American Bull Dog and Akita
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Spot.
Storage Details: Pantry in the Kitchen

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montclair Apartments have any available units?
Montclair Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Montclair Apartments have?
Some of Montclair Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montclair Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Montclair Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montclair Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Montclair Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Montclair Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Montclair Apartments offers parking.
Does Montclair Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montclair Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montclair Apartments have a pool?
No, Montclair Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Montclair Apartments have accessible units?
No, Montclair Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Montclair Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montclair Apartments has units with dishwashers.
