Strawberry Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Strawberry Lane

2001 W 80th Ave · (415) 908-1704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 W 80th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99502
Strawberry Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2110-02 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 2100-02 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 2141-06 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strawberry Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Nestled in the natural beauty of the Alaskan landscape, Strawberry Lane Apartment Homes offers modern, stylish homes in a convenient location. Select an apartment in Anchorage, AK, when you’re looking for living space that’s near both the natural resources of lakes, parks and mountains while still close to the amenities of city life.

Choose from three different two-bedroom floor plans to find the one that best meets your needs. Whether you love making gourmet meals or just convenient prepared foods, you’ll love our functional kitchens with a complete suite of appliances, spacious wood cabinets, and ample counter space. Large windows and sliding glass doors invite plenty of natural light into your Anchorage home. Step out to enjoy a breath of fresh air on your private balcony or patio.

Strawberry Lane delivers outstanding community amenities right outside your door. Our maintenance crew is always on call if you have an emergency issue. With an onsite management team as well as an on

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 -1 month rent depending on credit.
Move-in Fees: $100 move-in fee
Additional: Renters insurance is not required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $20 for first pet, $10 for second
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned with guest spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Strawberry Lane have any available units?
Strawberry Lane has 5 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Strawberry Lane have?
Some of Strawberry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strawberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Strawberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strawberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Strawberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does Strawberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, Strawberry Lane offers parking.
Does Strawberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Strawberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Strawberry Lane have a pool?
No, Strawberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does Strawberry Lane have accessible units?
No, Strawberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Strawberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Strawberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
