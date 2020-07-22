/
meadow lakes
10 Apartments for rent in Meadow Lakes, AK📍
1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment
1040 North Pittman Road, Meadow Lakes, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
1 Bed on 5 Ares with Fenced Yard and lake access. - Great 1 Bed (lower half unit) on large lot. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Large fenced yard with dog run. Minutes from grocery store and restaurants.
1851 N Birdsell Drive Unit 1
1851 Birdsell Drive, Meadow Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Beautifully Manicured Lakefront Home on Corner Lot! - This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage lower level unit is available now! This beautifully manicured home offers radiant in floor heat, freshly stained concrete floors,
680 N Meadow Lakes Loop - 7
680 Meadow Lakes Loop, Meadow Lakes, AK
1 Bedroom
$795
480 sqft
Newer 1br/1bath single family home on lake. W/D hookups, full kitchen, full bath. Deposit is same as rent. Homes share 6-1/2 acres of lakefront property. Nicely wooded lot. Pets require additional $50 more per month rent. Tenant Pays all utiities.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Lakes
3271 Edelweiss Dr #B
3271 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse w/ Garage - 3 bedroom townhouse in Wasilla with 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less. Photos are of neighboring unit.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Lakes
1735 N Nina Cir
1735 North Nina Circle, Wasilla, AK
2 Bedrooms
$850
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style fourplex unit located in Wasilla. This unit was built in 2017. Bedrooms and full bath are all upstairs. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit.
9877 w schulz 1
9877 W Schulz Dr, Knik-Fairview, AK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
9877 w schulz#1 - Property Id: 79748 Large 2 bed room 1 bath 1000 sq ft livabaile space, deck, storage space,mail box,Utilites included heat,gas,garbage,storage,tenant pays electric.[No dogs or cat allowed]for more info call william.9am-5pm...
1020 E Seneca Avenue Lakeside Ter Pud RSB B/3 Block 3 Lot 67A
1020 Seneca Avenue, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA townhome with mountain and lake views! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in convenient location with mountain and lake views! $1400 + gas, electric, water, garbage and driveway snow removal. Electric Average $70, High $110 and Low $49.
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
Results within 10 miles of Meadow Lakes
1190 N Helen Lane 23 Williwaw
1190 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Commercial building minutes to downtown Wasilla - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom commercial building is wheelchair accessible and minutes to downtown Wasilla . $1000 + gas, electric, snow, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Average electric is $72.
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1
1251 N Copper Creek Rd, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
775 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.
