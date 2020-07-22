Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Meadow Lakes, AK

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment
1040 North Pittman Road, Meadow Lakes, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1400 sqft
1 Bed on 5 Ares with Fenced Yard and lake access. - Great 1 Bed (lower half unit) on large lot. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Large fenced yard with dog run. Minutes from grocery store and restaurants.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1851 N Birdsell Drive Unit 1
1851 Birdsell Drive, Meadow Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Beautifully Manicured Lakefront Home on Corner Lot! - This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage lower level unit is available now! This beautifully manicured home offers radiant in floor heat, freshly stained concrete floors,

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
680 N Meadow Lakes Loop - 7
680 Meadow Lakes Loop, Meadow Lakes, AK
1 Bedroom
$795
480 sqft
Newer 1br/1bath single family home on lake. W/D hookups, full kitchen, full bath. Deposit is same as rent. Homes share 6-1/2 acres of lakefront property. Nicely wooded lot. Pets require additional $50 more per month rent. Tenant Pays all utiities.
Results within 1 mile of Meadow Lakes

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3271 Edelweiss Dr #B
3271 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse w/ Garage - 3 bedroom townhouse in Wasilla with 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less. Photos are of neighboring unit.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Lakes

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1735 N Nina Cir
1735 North Nina Circle, Wasilla, AK
2 Bedrooms
$850
Knik Tribe currently is accepting applications for a 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style fourplex unit located in Wasilla. This unit was built in 2017. Bedrooms and full bath are all upstairs. Washer and Dryer are provided in unit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9877 w schulz 1
9877 W Schulz Dr, Knik-Fairview, AK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
9877 w schulz#1 - Property Id: 79748 Large 2 bed room 1 bath 1000 sq ft livabaile space, deck, storage space,mail box,Utilites included heat,gas,garbage,storage,tenant pays electric.[No dogs or cat allowed]for more info call william.9am-5pm...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 E Seneca Avenue Lakeside Ter Pud RSB B/3 Block 3 Lot 67A
1020 Seneca Avenue, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA townhome with mountain and lake views! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in convenient location with mountain and lake views! $1400 + gas, electric, water, garbage and driveway snow removal. Electric Average $70, High $110 and Low $49.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
Results within 10 miles of Meadow Lakes

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1190 N Helen Lane 23 Williwaw
1190 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Commercial building minutes to downtown Wasilla - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom commercial building is wheelchair accessible and minutes to downtown Wasilla . $1000 + gas, electric, snow, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Average electric is $72.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1
1251 N Copper Creek Rd, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
775 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Meadow Lakes?
Apartment Rentals in Meadow Lakes start at $750/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Meadow Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Meadow Lakes area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Meadow Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Meadow Lakes from include Anchorage, Fishhook, Lakes, and Wasilla.

