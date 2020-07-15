/
sterling
7 Apartments for rent in Sterling, AK📍
38601 Moose River Drive
38601 Moose River Drive, Sterling, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
38601 Moose River Drive Available 08/01/20 RIVERFRONT CABIN - 2 bed 1 bath riverfront cabin on Moose River in Sterling. Fully furnished and available for a year lease. Pets may be considered on approval. No smoking.
38895 A Private Road
38895 A Private Road, Sterling, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
PRIVATE DUPLEX OVERLOOKING MOOSE RIVER - Fully furnished 3 bed 1 bath duplex in Sterling and move in ready! $1425 a month plus $15 tax includes gas, electric, snow removal, lawn care and furnishings.
37468 Harbin Ave
37468 Harbin Avenue, Sterling, AK
Studio
$1,075
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! - Modern studio style apartment in Sterling off of Scout lake loop. Washer & dryer, natural gas, internet, and snow removal are provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for electric and any additional utilities (tv, etc).
35491 Scout Lake Loop Road - MMM
35491 Scout Lake Road, Sterling, AK
1 Bedroom
$995
35491 Scout Lake Loop Road - MMM Available 10/01/20 JUST COZY ON UP! - Adorable 1 bed 1 bath cabin located off of Scout lake loop in Sterling. Home is fully furnished and washer / dryer are provided.
245 W Redoubt Ave
245 West Redoubt Avenue, Soldotna, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2270 sqft
SOLDOTNA RANCH - 4 bed 2.5 bath ranch home in the heart of Soldotna. Available July 1st for a year lease. Pets may be considered on approval. Furnishing do not stay. Washer & dryer are provided.
35310 Rockwood Drive
35310 Rockwood Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1352 sqft
EASY LIVING - Easy living in this ranch home located conveniently between Kenai & Soldotna. 3 bed, 2 bath and an oversized garage w/ pets to be considered on approval with additional monthly fee. Home is available for a year lease.
47485 Clarence Drive
47485 Clarence Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1324 sqft
47485 Clarence Drive Available 09/01/20 RANCH HOME! - 3 bed 2 bath home with a two car garage near Skyline and just minutes from Soldotna. Brand new interior paint, washer & dryer, large yard and SO much more! Pets to be considered on approval.
890 N Strawberry Road
890 North Strawberry Road, Kenai, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1312 sqft
890 N Strawberry Road Available 08/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - 3 bed 2 bath home on over an acre and located between Kenai & Soldotna. Available August 1st for a year lease. Washer & dryer provided. One dog to be considered upon approval.
