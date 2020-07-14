All apartments in Anchorage
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes

1553 A St · (856) 263-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1553 A St, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 841 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Plaza II Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
online portal
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free. We’re also just a short drive from plenty of outdoor Alaskan adventures as well as convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Whether you're seeking a one or two-bedroom home, Park Plaza II has exactly what you need. Put on your chef’s hat and prepare to be inspired in your modern kitchen, which includes a granite breakfast bar, plenty of storage and counter space as well as a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher. You'll appreciate plush carpets, warm baseboard heating, and a private intercom so you always have control of who is visiting. Take advantage of the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. You’ll love your Juliette balcony that adds some European-style elegance while giving you views of Anc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 move-in
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, indoor heated garage parking $99-$170.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Plaza II Apartment Homes have any available units?
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Plaza II Apartment Homes have?
Some of Park Plaza II Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Plaza II Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Plaza II Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
No, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Park Plaza II Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Plaza II Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Park Plaza II Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Park Plaza II Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
