Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM
23 Apartments for rent in College, AK📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2252 Yankovich Rd.
2252 Yankovich Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2392 sqft
2252 Yankovich Rd.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 Sandpiper - B
573 Sandpiper Dr, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
This lower unit has new carpet and flooring. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Shared garage. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and heat. Tenant is responsible for garbage, plowing/snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Pets upon approval.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Smith and Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
2205 RAVENWOOD AVENUE
2205 Ravenwood Avenue, College, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
884 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, Roomy, Great Neighborhood, wrap around driveway, garage, and fenced in back yard. All utilities included! Pets on approval. Call Toni to set up your showing 907-456-RENT
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
College Hills
1 Unit Available
573 SANDPIPER DRIVE
573 Sandpiper Drive, College, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Winter Special $500 off first month rent All utilities are included. This lower unit is located North of Fairbanks in a quiet neighborhood. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath has new carpet and flooring.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1307 GRENAC ROAD
1307 Grenac Road, College, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Come check out this beautiful log home for rent! This house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Living room is equipped with a wood stove, perfect for chilly nights and has laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of College
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aurora-Lemeta
1 Unit Available
1714 Marika Rd
1714 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1122 Candamar
1122 Candamar Road, Farmers Loop, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
864 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
2114 EAGAN AVENUE
2114 Eagan Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home for rent in Fairbanks. Close to Ft. WW, Pioneer Park, Soccer Fields, shopping and schools. Owner covers water, sewer, and trash. Heated garage to boot! Don't miss out on the big backyard!!
Results within 5 miles of College
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Minnie Street Inn
309 Erceg Street, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Minnie Street Bed & Breakfast is offering a lovely fully furnished 5 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings to the right renters. (We are retiring!) This property is classy and well appointed with TV's in all bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Fairbanks
1 Unit Available
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1722 sqft
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2422 Nugget Loop
2422 Nugget Loop, Goldstream, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1942 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has just been completely remodeled and upgraded. It is a must see! Great layout, with an open kitchen/living room and three levels separating the bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1423 LATHROP STREET
1423 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
938 sqft
Well maintained duplex with attached carport! This unit offers 938 Sq. Ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with washer & dryer. This unit rents for $1300.00 a month. Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
901 LATHROP STREET
901 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Nice lower level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment. All utilities included except electric. Washer and Dryer hook ups available.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
495 SLATER DRIVE
495 Slater Drive, Fairbanks, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Ft Wainwright / Hospital/ Schools/ Bus line Very private & quiet/ non smoking home/ HRV / lots of windows/ washer & dryer All utilities included! (fuel, electric, water, sewer, trash!)
Results within 10 miles of College
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Ester Drive
370 Ester Drive, Ester, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2028 sqft
370 Ester Drive - Close to the University! Beautiful refurbished 2,028 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home just outside of town. Property includes a 1,624 square foot shop with a half bath. Storage space and room for hobbies.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
468 Jeannette Way
468 Jeannette Way, Ester, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Huge kitchen with Dewils cabinets with custom touches! Granite counters and backsplash, 2 1/2 ovens, and instant hot water dispenser top off this chef kitchen! Kitchen flows nicely into a huge dining room and huge living room with
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2044 CHIEF JOHN DRIVE
2044 Chief John Drive, Chena Ridge, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. Move in Special!! $300 off of 1st months rent. Pets upon approval! HEAT INCLUDED!!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for College rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,750.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to College from include Fairbanks, Badger, and North Pole.