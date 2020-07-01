Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Lakes, AK

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1385 N Double B St.
1385 North Double B Street, Lakes, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
1385 N Double B St. Available 08/26/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home behind MTA Center - Cozy and private 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home behind MTA Center, with private drive in a great location for commuters.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
5711 N TALGACH VIEW DR
5711 Talgach View Drive, Fishhook, AK
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 2 bedroom 1 bath, neat apartment. Efficient daylight basement unit with 2 spacious bedrooms. Laundry area, with snow removal included. Please do not disturb Tenant upstairs. AVAILABLE 7.1.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7033 N Grouse Loop
7033 Grouse Loop, Fishhook, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1854 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views. - Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2400 N Via Tranquilla Dr Unit 4A
2400 Via Tranquilla Drive, Tanaina, AK
Studio
$815
Studio in Wasilla available now. - A wonderful studio apartment is available in Wasilla. The studio has spacious floor plan with a separation of the living room and what can be used as a bedroom. All utilities are included in the rent.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1150 E. Northstar Circle
1150 E Northstar Cir, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Nice well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome - Nice Duplex townhome style with 1 car garage. Available June. 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath, single stall garage on a cul-de- sac. 1224 sqft.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1020 E Seneca Avenue Lakeside Ter Pud RSB B/3 Block 3 Lot 67A
1020 Seneca Avenue, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA townhome with mountain and lake views! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in convenient location with mountain and lake views! $1400 + gas, electric, water, garbage and driveway snow removal. Electric Average $70, High $110 and Low $49.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1190 N Helen Lane 23 Williwaw
1190 Helen Lane, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Commercial building minutes to downtown Wasilla - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom commercial building is wheelchair accessible and minutes to downtown Wasilla . $1000 + gas, electric, snow, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Average electric is $72.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9400 E Bernard Ct.
9400 Bernard Court, Fishhook, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1691 sqft
9400 E Bernard Ct. Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath on over 2 acres! - Feel at home in this open floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath single family home! Located on 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1251 N Copper Creek Road Unit 1
1251 N Copper Creek Rd, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
1 Bedroom
$895
775 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath off Bogard 950 month Utilities Included - Clean and efficient. This one bed one bath apartment is in a great central location in the valley. New paint. Move in ready. 950/month utilities included. rentinalaska.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
24515 Thunder Bird Drive
24515 Thunderbird Dr, Anchorage, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2188 sqft
Available 07/18/20 4 bedroom house - Property Id: 21855 beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Thunder Bird Falls. Two living rooms and separate laundry room with washer and dryer already set up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5
248 N Shorthorn Pl, Matanuska-Susitna County, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1251 sqft
248 N Shorthorn Place MOUNTAIN RANCH EST 3 BLOCK 12 LOT 5 Available 08/21/20 1251 SF 3BR, 2BA ranch style home with 2 car garage - 1251 SF 3BR, 2BA ranch style home with 2 car garage and W/D (tenant to maintain) $1600 + gas, electric, water, snow

Last updated July 1 at 09:26am
1 Unit Available
511 S Willow Street
511 South Willow Street, Wasilla, AK
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
511 S Willow St - Unit 1 Available 07/07/20 1 bed 1.5 bath Unit! - This 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has a walk through kitchen, large dining and living room area.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lakes?
The average rent price for Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,350.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Lakes area include University of Alaska Anchorage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakes from include Anchorage, Gateway, Wasilla, and Tanaina.

