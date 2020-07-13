Amenities

Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home. If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s close to area shopping, restaurants, the airport, and downtown, our community may be just for you.



Choose from any of our spacious one or two-bedroom apartments. Whether you love making gourmet meals or just heating up leftovers from your favorite eatery, you’ll love our modern kitchens with a full-suite of energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher, ample counter and cabinet space, and convenient breakfast counter. Curl up beside your cozy gas fireplaces during the colder Alaskan days and nights. During the summer, step out onto your private Juliette balcony to take in views of Anchorage.



La Maisonnette is a pet-friendly apartment community with plenty of green space for romping and playing. Enjoy the convenience of our onsite laundry room, covered parking close to your home, and a controlled-access bu