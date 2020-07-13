All apartments in Anchorage
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes

1340 West 26th Avenue · (850) 467-9113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 West 26th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99503
Downtown Spenard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-10 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit B-02 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit B-07 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-09 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit B-12 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit B-20 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Maisonnette Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
car charging
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Minutes from the lake and neighborhood parks, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home. If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s close to area shopping, restaurants, the airport, and downtown, our community may be just for you.

Choose from any of our spacious one or two-bedroom apartments. Whether you love making gourmet meals or just heating up leftovers from your favorite eatery, you’ll love our modern kitchens with a full-suite of energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher, ample counter and cabinet space, and convenient breakfast counter. Curl up beside your cozy gas fireplaces during the colder Alaskan days and nights. During the summer, step out onto your private Juliette balcony to take in views of Anchorage.

La Maisonnette is a pet-friendly apartment community with plenty of green space for romping and playing. Enjoy the convenience of our onsite laundry room, covered parking close to your home, and a controlled-access bu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per person
Deposit: 500 or first months rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Trash $7 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit Bull or Pit Bull Mix, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrids, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, and Akita.
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: 2 bedrooms assigned one carport. 1 bedroom assigned one uncovered parking spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Maisonnette Apartment Homes have any available units?
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does La Maisonnette Apartment Homes have?
Some of La Maisonnette Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Maisonnette Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Maisonnette Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does La Maisonnette Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does La Maisonnette Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Maisonnette Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does La Maisonnette Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does La Maisonnette Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Maisonnette Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
