Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5593 Big Bear Way

5593 Big Bear Way · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5593 Big Bear Way, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5593 Big Bear Way · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5593 Big Bear Way Available 09/01/20 Modern and Spacious 4 Bedroom Condo in East Anchorage! - Modern, spacious condo in East Anchorage with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 2000 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5899321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5593 Big Bear Way have any available units?
5593 Big Bear Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 5593 Big Bear Way currently offering any rent specials?
5593 Big Bear Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5593 Big Bear Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5593 Big Bear Way is pet friendly.
Does 5593 Big Bear Way offer parking?
Yes, 5593 Big Bear Way offers parking.
Does 5593 Big Bear Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5593 Big Bear Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5593 Big Bear Way have a pool?
No, 5593 Big Bear Way does not have a pool.
Does 5593 Big Bear Way have accessible units?
No, 5593 Big Bear Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5593 Big Bear Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5593 Big Bear Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5593 Big Bear Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5593 Big Bear Way does not have units with air conditioning.
