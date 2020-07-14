All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like Quiet Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
Quiet Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Quiet Creek

4543 Lake Otis Parkway · (909) 787-2375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4543 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quiet Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
Settle down in an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that provides the peace and tranquility of home, the convenience of community amenities, and a location that’s near work, school, and play. Quiet Creek Apartment Homes offers all that and much more.

Come explore our one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans, designed to meet your unique lifestyle, needs, and budget. Prepare everything from a quick breakfast to an elaborate dinner in your modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal as well as plenty of roomy cabinets and spacious counters. You’ll have plenty of room for all your clothing and personal belongings with our roomy closets. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee, an afternoon tea break, or a relaxing dinner on your private patio or balcony. You’ll appreciate having complete control over your guests with a private intercom and call box.

Step outside your home and find a supportive community at Quiet Creek. Our onsite management and 24-hour emergency maintenance team make it a priority to take care of your needs. Skip those trips to the laundromat with our onsite laundry facilities, and you’ll love the convenience of an online portal that’s available when you’re ready to make payments or service requests. Get to know your neighbors at our many planned resident events or just hang out and chat in our cozy courtyard. Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes your furry family members.

Located just to the east of Highway 1, Quiet Creek makes it easy for you to commute to work or school every day. Tutor Elementary School as well as the University of Alaska at Anchorage are a short drive away. Pick up your daily necessities at Fred Meyer or keep up with the latest fashions at the Anchorage Fifth Avenue Mall with popular retailers such as Banana Republic, JCPenney’s, or Michael Kors. Grab a bite to eat at Namaste Shangri-La or a quick coffee at Starbucks. Campbell Park is walking distance and a great place to picnic on a Saturday or to walk your dog any evening.

When you’re ready to move into a comfortable new home in Anchorage that’s part of a caring, friendly community and near every aspect of your daily life, give our professional, attentive staff a call. We’d love to schedule a private tour and show you your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (1 pet), $30/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Restricted Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Storage Details: $35/month: 100 square Feet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quiet Creek have any available units?
Quiet Creek has 2 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Quiet Creek have?
Some of Quiet Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quiet Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Quiet Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quiet Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Quiet Creek is pet friendly.
Does Quiet Creek offer parking?
Yes, Quiet Creek offers parking.
Does Quiet Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quiet Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quiet Creek have a pool?
No, Quiet Creek does not have a pool.
Does Quiet Creek have accessible units?
No, Quiet Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Quiet Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quiet Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Quiet Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99507
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop
Anchorage, AK 99515
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd
Anchorage, AK 99504
Four Seasons Apartments
5901 E 6th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99504
The Legacy
141 Patterson St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Montclair Apartments
7847 Jewel Lake Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity