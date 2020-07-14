Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly e-payments

Settle down in an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that provides the peace and tranquility of home, the convenience of community amenities, and a location that’s near work, school, and play. Quiet Creek Apartment Homes offers all that and much more.



Come explore our one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans, designed to meet your unique lifestyle, needs, and budget. Prepare everything from a quick breakfast to an elaborate dinner in your modern kitchen with a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal as well as plenty of roomy cabinets and spacious counters. You’ll have plenty of room for all your clothing and personal belongings with our roomy closets. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee, an afternoon tea break, or a relaxing dinner on your private patio or balcony. You’ll appreciate having complete control over your guests with a private intercom and call box.



Step outside your home and find a supportive community at Quiet Creek. Our onsite management and 24-hour emergency maintenance team make it a priority to take care of your needs. Skip those trips to the laundromat with our onsite laundry facilities, and you’ll love the convenience of an online portal that’s available when you’re ready to make payments or service requests. Get to know your neighbors at our many planned resident events or just hang out and chat in our cozy courtyard. Our pet-friendly apartment community welcomes your furry family members.



Located just to the east of Highway 1, Quiet Creek makes it easy for you to commute to work or school every day. Tutor Elementary School as well as the University of Alaska at Anchorage are a short drive away. Pick up your daily necessities at Fred Meyer or keep up with the latest fashions at the Anchorage Fifth Avenue Mall with popular retailers such as Banana Republic, JCPenney’s, or Michael Kors. Grab a bite to eat at Namaste Shangri-La or a quick coffee at Starbucks. Campbell Park is walking distance and a great place to picnic on a Saturday or to walk your dog any evening.



When you’re ready to move into a comfortable new home in Anchorage that’s part of a caring, friendly community and near every aspect of your daily life, give our professional, attentive staff a call. We’d love to schedule a private tour and show you your new home.