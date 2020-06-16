5227 E 26th Ave

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car heated attached garage, fenced yard, townhouse for rent in a low maintenance neighborhood.



1664 finished square feet home, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances including a side-by-side fridge with water/ice dispenser in door, gas range, microwave stove hood, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. The property includes fireplace, blackout up/down window treatments, 50 inch TV above the fireplace, and wired bose entertainment system. Oversized garage boasts 640 sq. ft. with an additional room of 128 sq. ft. may be used for hobbies or a man cave! Tons of storage throughout!



Features:

Oversized windows

Master suite features vessel bowl vanity, granite counter, tub, shower, and large walk-in closet

Small fenced area

End unit with open area

ADT Security System included w/ rent

Central Vac

Central air and heat

50 inch TV with front Bose speakers professionally installed above the fireplace

Exterior motion censored lighting



Property is conveniently located on Boniface and Northern Lights, minutes to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and JBER.



School districts are East High School, Clark Middle School, Nunaka Valley Elementary (preschool 3yr. to 6th grade).



1-year rental agreement required at $1750 monthly. Rent includes garbage, water, sewer, ADT security system, lawn care for the common area, and snow removal. The tenant may expect to pay gas, electric, cable, internet, phone, and other desired utilities.



AVAILABLE NOW!!! CONTACT FOR A SHOWING



Upon approval --

First months' rent

Security deposit $1,750

Pets fee if applicable

No indoor smoking